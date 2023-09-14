Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gets an action-packed new trailer, and most importantly a release date

Today, during PlayStation’s State of Play broadcast, Square Enix debuted a new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and revealed a February 29, 2024 release date.

The trailer features characters Cloud, Aerith, Barret, and Tifa. This team of unlikely heroes will join forces with new playable companions Yuffie, Red XIII, and Cait Sith to hunt down Sephiroth, the one-winged angel bent on ruling the planet.

You will take these characters into battle and use powerful synergy abilities to strengthen their bonds while tackling dangerous fiends.

The trailer also teased the inclusion of Vincent Valentine. While we didn't see his face, it was obvious that it was him popping out of that coffin.

As you journey across the world, you will also encounter dozens of hours of side content and mini-games in addition to side stories about the planet’s people and cultures. In all, you can expect nearly 100 hours of content.

This second installment of the Remake Project, which has moved over 7 million units, will feature elements from the previous game, as well as enhanced features such as a vast world map and synergy abilities with party members.

Square Enix also shared details about the physical and digital editions of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

You can pre-order various editions. Physical versions feature two discs, including a reversible cover, and the preorder incentive of the digital Midgar Bangle Mk. II armor at participating retailers:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Deluxe Edition ($99.99) – Includes Mini-soundtrack CD, artbook and steelbook case

Collector’s Edition ($349.99) – Includes a large, highly detailed collectible statue of Sephiroth, Deluxe Edition contents, and digital DLC items including Summoning Materia DLC, allowing players to summon the Moogle Trio, and the Magic Pot, along with equipment, like the Reclaimant Choker accessory and the Orchid Bracelet armor. The Collector’s Edition will be available to pre-order in limited quantities from the Square Enix Store.

The digital edition includes the Moogle Trio Summoning Materia DLC:

Digital Deluxe Edition ($89.99) – Includes digital Mini-soundtrack, digital artbook, and digital DLC items like the Magic Pot Summoning Materia, Reclaimant Choker accessory, and the Orchid Bracelet armor

Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade ($20) - Can be purchased to upgrade previously purchased Standard Edition, adding Digital Deluxe Edition contents

You can also pick up the Final Fantasy 7 Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack for $99.99 or the digital version for $119.99 that comes with the Digital Deluxe Edition contents.