Baldur's Gate 3 is available on Xbox Series X|S right now, after shock shadow drop

By gum, it's taken a while, Larian Studios' turn-based RPG Baldur's Gate 3, is now available on Xbox Series X|S.

The game did not come to Xbox platforms at launch, due to technical issues getting split-screen co-op to work on Series S.

But now – out of nowhere! – Baldur's Gate 3 has shadow-dropped on Xbox Series.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The game was delayed from Xbox Series X consoles because Microsoft requires games to launch with feature parity, this policy will also delay the release for Series X. Larian had noted that it was working with Microsoft on overcoming the technical hurdle; however, it sounds as though it is taking longer than hoped.

Weirdly, Baldur's Gate 3 walked off with Game of the Year and five other awards, yet the annoucement of this reveal was not actually made at the Awards. Was it too late a confimration for it to make the awards? Did someone forget their queue on stage? We'll have to wait to find out. Either way, it's a curious development.

"We’ve said many times in the past that the issue is getting split-screen working on the Series S, which is taking more time but is in progress," Larian's director of publishing, Michael Douse, had said of the game before.

"This is a huge technical hurdle, but we are unable to release the game on the ecosystem without this feature.

Baldur's Gate 3 is not on Xbox Game Pass – at least not yet.