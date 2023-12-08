Final Fantasy 16 DLC, Echoes of the Fallen is out now

If you couldn’t get enough of Clive’s story in Final Fantasy 16, good news: more of it is on the way in the form of single-player story DLC for his adventure. After selling over 3 million copies in three days and becoming one of the most well-loved modern Final Fantasy games in a matter of weeks, FFXVI is back to play with our hearts once again.

Surprise!

Revealed today in a trailer shown at The Game Awards, the storyline takes place during FF16’s main story, and sees Clive and Jill meeting new characters - and possibly a powerful new Dominant.

A first free taster of the DLC will be available tonight, as part one of the two-part DLC package to follow.

It will be followed by The Rising Tide in spring 2024, which will include the Eikon Leviathan, as well the major boss, Tonberry King.

This isn't the first time we've heard about the DLC: Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida shared a message back in September, announcing that the game will be getting bonus content and a PC port to keep up the momentum of the title, post-launch.

"We’ve seen so many opinions and reactions from our community of Final Fantasy 16 players," Yoshida said in his message. "But one thing that came through particularly strongly was how people wanted to see more of Valisthea’s story and spend more time with her inhabitants. To accommodate, the development team has started work on two instalments of paid downloadable content."

Well, here's the proof of that starting to manifest.

The DLC will bulk out the game somewhat, adding to the 35-hour(ish) main runtime (which looks more like 70-80 hours for 100% completionists.