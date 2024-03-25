If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Rising Tide DLC Trailer

Tom Orry avatar
Video by Tom Orry Deputy Editorial Director ReedPop
Published on

Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide - the game's second DLC - takes place before the ending of the main game. Square Enix has revealed that fans will be able to play the DLC from April 18, bought on its own or as part of the existing Expansion Pass. Either way, you'll need to also own the original game.

"An unmarked letter arrives at the hideaway containing a most curious request: the Dominant of Leviathan, the long-lost Eikon of Water, needs rescue," Square Enix says. "To heed this call, Clive and his companions must journey to Mysidia - a hidden land under a blue sky - where they will uncover the tragic history of a forgotten people."

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article

Final Fantasy XVI

PS5

Related topics
PS5 RPG Square Enix
About the Author
Tom Orry avatar

Tom Orry

Deputy Editorial Director ReedPop

Tom (he/him) has spent 20 years in games media after getting a pointless BSc in Software Engineering. He oversees a number of ReedPop websites and projects. Previously he created VideoGamer.com, was EiC on VG247, and managing editor on USgamer.

Comments