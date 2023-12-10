Don't get your hopes up for a Final Fantasy 16 sequel, as there aren't plans for one says Yoshi-P

It sounds like after its DLC is out, we shouldn't expect a sequel to or spin-off of Final Fantasy 16 in the future.

Earlier this week, the first bit of Final Fantasy 16 DLC dropped after an announcement at The Game Awards, inviting everyone back into Valisthea once again. However, according to a new interview with Famitsu (as translated by GamesRadar), Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida has shared that there aren't any plans for a sequel or spin-off. In fact, most of the teams have gone off onto other projects. "The development team for [Final Fantasy 16] has been disbanded apart from the main DLC team, so at the least, we are not expecting to make a sequel or spin-off," Yoshida explained.

Yoshida noted that through developing Final Fantasy 16, the team "accumulated a lot of knowledge," and that it would rather "work on the next title or consider a new challenge," as opposed to working on this iteration of the RPG series "forever." Though, Yoshida also didn't want to completely shut down the idea of more FF16 games, saying, "If you ask me if there will be anything related to FF16 in the future, I don’t know. Since I don't know what will happen, I'd rather not say anything definite."

The first of DLC, titled Echoes of the Fallen, is available now, and features new chapters set during the game's main story, where Clive and co have to figure out the mystery behind some strange crystals circulating on the black market. Also teased in the reveal trailer was the second bit of DLC, The Rising Tide, which will introduce "the legendary Eikon, Leviathan." This one's out sometime in spring, 2024, so you'll have to wait a few more months for it yet. At the very least, it does mean Final Fantasy 16's world isn't quite finished yet.