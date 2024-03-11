Final Fantasy 16 isn't quite ready on PC yet, but its release date isn't "too distant in the future"

Those of you hoping to play Final Fantasy 16 on PC will have to wait a little bit longer, though producer Naoki Yoshida doesn't think it's too far away.

Square Enix announced back in September that a PC port of Final Fantasy 16 is in the works, after playing coy about it for a long while, which is obviously great news for those that don't have a PS5 but do have a PC. That was six months ago, though, and we haven't heard too much about the port since then. Thankfully, Yoshida recently spoke to Game Informer, providing a small update as to when we can expect the port. "In terms of where we are in development currently, we're trying to figure out the final stages of optimization right now," Yoshida said.

"When we can release the PC version might be dependent on that – the system requirements and specifications for PC that players will need, so we're trying to figure that out. Naturally, [the PC specifications] are looking to be somewhat high." Yoshida apparently also noted that development on the PC version is going smoothly, but "In terms of when it's going to come out or when we can announce it, I'd like to ask for more time on that."

Yoshida also stressed that the team is working hard on announcing the recommended specs and requirements to run the game, saying that "to do that, we're looking to release a demo for the PC version as well. Again, we can't really talk about too much in terms of details of when it's going to come out – I think in a little bit more time we'll be in a better place to announce things. But one thing's for sure: It won't be too distant in the future; it won't be a year, it won't be two years, it will probably be shorter than that, so stay tuned."

It should be noted that Yoshida has previously said that you'll definitely need an SSD, so that's something to keep in mind. He also spoke of whether the game could get any more DLC in the future recently, though it doesn't sound too likely.