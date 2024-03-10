Final Fantasy 16 could get more DLC in the future - just don't place any bets on it

Final Fantasy 16 has another bit of DLC still yet to come, though it sounds like there could be more after that (you just shouldn't hold out much hope).

When Final Fantasy 16 launched last year, its lead devs weren't actually sure if it would get DLC or not - that depended on how well it did. Obviously, it performed good enough to warrant two rounds of expansions, the first being Echoes of the Fallen which released last December, the second being The Rising Tide, due out this spring. Now, in a recent interview with Game Informer, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida and DLC director Takeo Kujiraoka spoke of what the future for the game might be when it comes to further rounds of paid content.

"That's a difficult question," Yoshida responded. "My honest answer is, 'I don't know at the moment,' but at the same time, the possibility isn't entirely zero. I don't want to bar out any real possibilities at this time. The reason being is that we did spend a lot of effort [...] and time creating this game [...] and we put a lot of cutting edge technology into this game.

"And because of that, we were able to gain a lot of experience, a lot of learnings, that we can possibly apply to our next project or title. So my honest feeling is that the team does want to take on a new challenge and move on to a different project - maybe it's a completely new game, perhaps in a completely new form of entertainment. I feel like ultimately, that might be the best route for not just the players, but for us as well, too. But again, to reiterate, the possibility of more DLC content for Final Fantasy XVI is not zero."

Whether Final Fantasy 16 does get more DLC or not, we'll have to wait and see, but we certainly shouldn't expect a sequel, as Yoshida has said there aren't any plans for one. He has shared his thoughts on what Final Fantasy 17 could look like, but he also thinks someone else should make it.