Square Enix has announced that the upcoming DLC for Final Fantasy 16, titled The Rising Tide, will be released on April 18, following the launch of the first paid DLC, Echoes of the Fallen.

This is the final DLC chapter for the action RPG and unlocks an all-new story, battles, sidequests, weapons, accessories, a new level cap, and more. In The Rising Tide, an unmarked letter arrives to Clive at the hideaway containing a request to rescue the Dominant of Leviathan, the long-lost Eikon of Water. The rescue takes Clive and his companions to the hidden land of Mysidia where they will uncover the history of a forgotten people.

FINAL FANTASY XVI DLC Trailer - The Rising Tide Clive and his companions journey to Mysidia in the second and final DLC for Final Fantasy 16.

The Rising Tide will become available after unlocking Origin as a destination on the world map and completing the quest Priceless in the main scenario. You can look over the steps needed to experience the DLC in the link above.

If you purchase The Rising Tide or the Expansion Pass, you will receive special bonus items such as a reimagined version of the Curtana, the signature weapon used by the Warrior of Light in Final Fantasy 14 Online, as well as Torn from the Heavens and Through the Maelstrom Orchestrion Rolls, to be played as background music in the hideaway.

A free update will also be available for Final Fantasy 16 on the same day the DLC releases. The update, version 1.30, will add quality-of-life improvements to the game, including:

Return to a quest giver immediately with the new Quick Complete function

Icon updates for important character quests

A new Skill Set feature allows players to save up to five unique Feat and Ability sets

Abilities and Accessories adjusted for easier use

A new Custom controller type allows for freely customizable button layouts

Tone correction, screen effects, and more added to Photo Mode

Numerous new orchestrion rolls added

New abilities with the DLC include Leviathan the Lost, allowing you to tame the tides and drown your enemies near and far with the might of the Eikon of Water. Yet Leviathan is not the only power Clive will discover on his journey, but you have to find those out for yourself.

The increased level cap in the Story/Action Focused Mode moves up from Level 50 to Level 60, while Final Fantasy Mode increases the cap from Level 100 to Level 110.

New locations include Kairos Gate, a virtual underworld where you will face wave after wave of infernal foes. You will need to use all the strength and strategy you can muster to survive and emerge with the richest of spoils.

Another new location is the Aire of Hours, once a bastion of civilization, the bustling metropolis now lies in ruins. The incessant sharpening of knives is the only sign of life, for it is here that the Tonberries have staked their claim.

There’s also Mysidia, a dark, lost oasis untouched by the Blight. It is beneath these emerald boughs that both man and beast have found their final haven.

You can also enjoy new side quests to help combat many of the threats the people of Mysidia face.

A price for the DLC was not provided, but the previous content drop, Echoes of the Fallen, is listed for $9.99 so it’s likely The Rising Tide will run the same. You can get both DLCs in one package by purchasing the Expansion Pass for $24.99.

If you have yet to play the latest in the long-running franchise, give Alex's Final Fantasy 16 review here. You can also try the beginning of Clive's tale for free by downloading the Final Fantasy 16 Demo on the PlayStation Store here.