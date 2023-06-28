Final Fantasy 16 shipped and digitally sold over 3 million copies within six days

Square Enix has announced the first sales milestone for Final Fantasy 16.

According to the developer and publisher, the game has shipped and digitally sold over 3 million units.

Clive Rosfield and his allies fight to take back control of their fate. What salvation can they bring to Valisthea?

Released on June 22, Final Fantasy 16 is available only on PlayStation 5, with a PC version slated to be released at least one year out, it's said, due to being a six-month timed exclusive on the console.

Per producer Naoki Yoshida, the team will start working "carefully" on a PC version once the console version releases.

That's the second time Square mentioned PC, but again, it will be a while before it arrives - not even within six months of the PS5 version.

This is also because the team has spent so much time and money optimizing the PS5 release. In the interim, Square hopes Final Fantasy fans will give the console version a chance and not wait for the PC release.

The game was announced in September 2020 as a PlayStation console exclusive but was also revealed to be coming to PC. After its reveal, Square Enix seemed to imply the title was only coming to PlayStation 5, despite the game's reveal trailer showing an asterisk next to the words "PlayStation console exclusive," with a note it was "also available on PC."

If you have yet to play the game and want to know what to expect, give our Final Fantasy 16 review a read.