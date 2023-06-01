Square Enix will set its sights on PC port of Final Fantasy 16 post PS5 debut

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida has said Square Enix will start working "carefully" on a PC version of the game after it debuts on PS5.

Speaking with Japanese outlet Weekly ASCII, Yoshida pretty much confirmed that work would commence once the console version is released.

Watch on YouTube Final Fantasy 16 launch trailer - Clive Rosfield and his allies fight to take back control of their fate.

This isn't the first time it was said a PC version would eventually release to customers, but it would be a while before it arrived. In February, Yoshida said to not expect the game within six months of the PS5 version.

This is because the team has spent so much time and money optimizing the PS5 release; plus, Final Fantasy 16 is a six-month limited-time exclusive on the platform.

"Even if we start optimizing the PC version after the PS5 version comes out, we won't be able to optimize it in half a year, so it won't come out in a short span of half a year. I would like to release it eventually, and I think I will, but I am not at the stage where I can say when."

In the meantime, Yoshida hopes Final Fantasy fans, and all PS5 users, will give the console version a chance and not wait for the PC release.

Final Fantasy 16 was announced in September 2020 as a PlayStation console exclusive, but was also revealed to be coming to PC. After its reveal, Square Enix seemed to be saying that the title was only coming to PlayStation 5.

This is despite the game's reveal trailer showing an asterisk next to the words "PlayStation console exclusive," with a note it was "also available on PC."

Final Fantasy 16 releases on June 22. If you want an idea of what to expect, give our hands-on with the demo a read.