Final Fantasy 16 won't hit PC six months after PS5 release, says Yoshida

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki ‘Yoshi-P’ Yoshida has said a PC version of the game will not release within six months of the PS5 version.

Speaking on PlayStation Blog Japan, Yoshida has pretty much made it clear not to expect a PC version anytime soon, as the team has spent so much time and money optimizing the PS5 release. However, that does not mean a PC version is out of the question.

Final Fantasy 16 reveal trailer - Awakening

"First of all, it is true that Final Fantasy 16 is a six-month limited-time exclusive on the PS5 platform," said Yoshida. "However, it is a completely different story that the PC version will be released in half a year. I will make it clear, but the PC version will not come out in half a year.

"This is because we spent a lot of time and money optimizing the PS5 platform to deliver the best gaming experience. Of course, I would like to release a PC version at some point so that everyone can play as many games as possible.

"However, even if we start optimizing the PC version after the PS5 version comes out, we won't be able to optimize it in half a year, so it won't come out in a short span of half a year. I would like to release it eventually, and I think I will, but I am not at the stage where I can say when."

Yoshida went on to say "I would be happy if you could play the PS5 version, which I made with the thought of being the best game in the world. If the PC version comes out in half a year, I can quit the company (laughs). Please don't say, 'I won't buy the PS5 version because the PC version will be released in half a year.'"

Final Fantasy 16 was announced in September 2020 as a PlayStation console exclusive but was also revealed to be coming to PC. After its reveal, Square Enix seemed to be saying that the title was only coming to PlayStation 5.

This is despite the game's reveal trailer showing an asterisk next to the words "PlayStation console exclusive", with a note it was "also available on PC".

VG247 recently got hands-on with Final Fantasy 16, and according to Dom, the demo proves the series can be "cutting edge" in 2023 with its "gorgeous visuals, seamless transitions, and a masterclass in mocap and performance."