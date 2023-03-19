Final Fantasy 16 will take you about 35 hours to beat, 70-80 hours to complete

If you're wondering how long you'll need to set aside for Final Fantasy 16, a new interview confirmed it will take about 35 hours.

In a new interview with Famitsu, Final Fantasy 16's director Hiroshi Takai and producer Naoki Yoshida shared their estimated playtime for the next entry in the classic series, setting it at around 35 hours (translations from aitaikimochi, thanks IGN). And for the completionists out there, it sounds like you'll have around 70-80 hours of gameplay to get through, according to Yoshida himself.

"If you want to master and level up all abilities, gather all accessories, do all the side quests, and fight all the monster hunts, you’re probably looking at about 70~80 hours of gameplay," said Yoshida. The producer noted that there's also an incredibly difficult New Game+ mode called the "Final Fantasy Mode," which lets you carry over all of your stats, adding even more hours to the final count.

Interestingly, Yoshida also shared that when development first started, he "had the idea in mind that gamers these days are really busy with other things, so I wanted them to be able to at least aim to complete the story. I thought making the game something you can complete in about 20 hours would make sense, but more and more just got packed in."

Plus on top of that, there will be a score board included, meaning there's another way for you to spend your time racking up points to try and top the leaderboard.

We already knew that Final Fantasy 16 would have around 11 hours of cinematics alone, which means that basically a third of the game will be spent just watching it. Unlike Final Fantasy 15, it won't be an open world experience, but it won't be a fully linear game either, making it sound similar to its God of War inspirations.