Matthew McConaughey announces sci-fi Exodus at The Game Awards

Exodus has just been announced at The Game Awards by none other than Matthew McConaughey. It's a third person shooter in a time-warping sci-fi setting, made by a gaggle of Texan devs and ex-Bioware devs over at Archetype Entertainment.

Exodus has no release date, but it is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. It's also funnnily enough a Wizards of the Coast game believe it or not. The logo was briefly seen on the trailer, and going onto the Archtype website states the studio is "a division of Wizards of the Coast". That explains how they got the budget for McConaughey and Muse!

The trailer for Exodus!

From the short glimpse we get from the trailer, we can see all manner of cover-based shooter action as well as some paranormal powers your player can use in combat. Enemies appear very-much alien, apparently a dangerous force discovered in a cave-in some time ago by one of the main characters. McConaughey appears to be one of the soldiers we see in the traielr, so maybe he'll be a main NPC. Who knows!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The general manager of Archetype Entertainment may have given us a glimpse of what style of game Exodus will be via the official website. He writes: "“The tremendous opportunity and challenge we have in building a new world-class game studio isn't lost on us. We're leaning on the experience and talent of our entire team to create what we believe will be the next generation of acclaimed, narrative-driven roleplaying games.” So a narrative-focusd RPG it seems! Makes sense considering the Bioware talent. Who knows, if Dreadwolf is a dud maybe this'll fill the hole lol.

What are your thoughts on the trailer? Also, what the heck, what's your favourite McCOnaughey film? Shout out Magic Mike.