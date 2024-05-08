Dragon Age: Dreadwolf could be released at some point this fiscal year, according to a report.

EA released its Q4 and full-year 2024 fiscal results overnight, and in the report, the firm noted it has two unannounced titles slated to be released by March 2025. The company’s current fiscal year ends on March 31, 2025.

In Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the fate of Thedas teeters on a knife's edge.

One of the games is a partner title, and the other is an “owned IP title,” which according to Eurogamer is Dreadwolf.

As previously reported, Dreadwolf will star Solas from Dragon Age: Inquisition, an elven hedge mage, dissenter, and expert on the Fade. One of his powers is lucid dreaming which allows him to discern the history of areas where the Veil is thin. He can also manipulate rifts in the Veil.

BioWare said that if you’re new to Dragon Age, it doesn't matter whether you are familiar with Solas or not as he will "properly introduce himself when the time is right."

The studio said it will reveal the game in full sometime this summer. A release window or hint of one was not provided, but a date may come alongside the reveal. You never know.

Revealed as in development back in 2018, the phrase "the Dread Wolf rises" was teased at the time, but Solas wasn't mentioned by name, but he did appear in the teaser.

In the works since 2017, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been teased for ages by BioWare through small trailers and bits of concept art. It's said the game will take players to Tevinter where the events of Inquisition and Trespasser have threatened to change the continent of Thedas forever.