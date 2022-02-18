Word on the street is development on Dragon Age 4 is going well, and the game is on track to release in about 18 months.

That's according to Venturebeat journalist Jeff Grubb who said as much in the latest episode of GrubbSnax (via Eurogamer).

Apparently, Bioware are hitting all milestones, and the game is on schedule (thanks, Idle Sloth), which is great news indeed.

Since it was announced as in development, Bioware has released small teases here and there over the past few years in the form of concept art and glimpses at award shows. But we still know next to nothing about the game.

What we do know, is that it was said to originally had a multiplayer component that was eventually scrapped, which means it will remain a single-player only affair.

The next Dragon Age has been in development since 2015 and was confirmed in 2017. The original plan was to push for monetization of the title via planned extra content, similar to EA's multiplayer titles. The nature of the next Dragon Age has been a mystery of sorts really, partially because the game has been rebooted internally several times – according to several reports.

In 2019, EA said it expected Dragon Age 4 to arrive in 2022 or after, which explains why we’ve seen very little of the game outside of video teases and concept art.

But, if Grubb's sources are correct, we won't have much longer to wait. 18 months will fly by and the game will be here before you know it.