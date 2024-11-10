BioWare rounds off the end of Dragon Age: The Veilguard's first week by kindly telling you all what's killing you the most

Players have had their hands on Dragon Age: The Veilguard for a little bit now, so BioWare has shared some interesting facts and figures about everyone's playthroughs.

It's become pretty popular for developers to share how players are actually playing these days, as it offers an interesting insight into the masses' mindset, and the ways it does or does not differ. BioWare has hopped on that trend this week by sharing some stats from The Veilguard, kicking things off by sharing the breakdown of classes - it turns out that mage comes out on top with 40% of players picking that class, leaving warrior and rogue at 30% each, which is honestly pretty even, even if it's clear that people fancy themselves as magic users more than anything else.

🧙, ⚔️, or 🏹 - There are so many choices to make in #DragonAge: The Veilguard - which did you choose?



Check out some statistics on how other players have lived (and died) in Thedas so far! We'll have even more to share in future... 👀 pic.twitter.com/3l4ZsdTqSH — Dragon Age (@dragonage) November 8, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Following that, it shared what lineage players opted for. Perhaps unsurprisingly, human was the most commonly picked lineage at 43%, but elves weren't far off at 40%. By comparison, much less people decided to play as qunari, with only 11% of players doing so, leaving dwarves with being picked by only 6% of players. Interestingly, BioWare also shared what mission is killing players the most: Sea of Blood. This mission is actually quite early on, so it might be more of a case of players getting to grips with things still more than it being all that difficult. In terms of particular enemies, though, High Dragon Corius the Icetalon has killed most players, so keep your wits about you if you're yet to face that one.

Lastly, there was also a breakdown of which factions player chose, which was a bit more all over the place. Both Grey Wardens and Shadow Dragons were picked by 24% of players, making up almost half of all total players. After that, 16% of them picked Antivan Crows, 15% picked Veil Jumpers, with the Lords of Fortune and Mournwatch only being picked by 11% and 10% of players respectively.

BioWare also shared that there's "even more to share in future" when it comes to the game's statistics, so keep your eyes peeled for future tidbits like these.