Grab your tinfoil hat, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has a hidden easter egg that's making players go full conspiracy meme

Warning: Spoilers for Dragon Age: The Veilguard lie ahead.

Dust off your lore tomes and most unhinged expressions, Dragon Age: The Veilguard players have unearthed a board on a wall that looks to be a hidden easter egg trying to convey something about the wider narrative of the series or just having a bit of fun with that idea. Naturally, folks are desperate to try and decipher it.

Yep, forget about modders trying to battle the game's copius supply of the colour purple, it looks like the real battle you should currently be fighting if you're a Dragon Age stan is with your own brain, as you try to figure out what some sheets of paper tacked to a corkboard could be telling you. Well, aside from the fact that BioWare's environment designers are clearly very good at their jobs.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

According to one of the players on the Dragon Age subeddit that's posted about it, this interesting thing can be found in Minrathous, if you look carefully and find a doorway that you can clear of the boxes and wooden boards.

Inside, on a wall, you'll find a display that looks like the one shown in the post below - a bunch of bits of paper with various stuff on it, a lot of which will ring a bell for any seasoned Dragon Age vet, all tacked to a board. It's your standard detective or 'person definintely not letting the dodgy YouTube videos they've been watching about the Illuminati get to them' setup.

Naturally, folks who've discovered it are desperate to work out what it means, with at least one having gone full MS Paint on it as they try to work out what each picture and connection stands for. The consensus is that it's something about the DA series' narrative as a whole, with various folks arguing that different bits could stand for different key characters and where they've popped up in the series.

That said, it's the picture on the far right of the mural that seems like it could be the most interesting aspect of the whole thing. A few of players have theorised that the silhouette of a mysterious person it it could either maybe hint something about future entries in the series, be related in some way to Veilguard's narrative, or maybe just be a very meta nod to the player themselves being the connecting factor between all of these DA adventures.

I'll be honest, I'm not enough of a Dragon Age nerd to comment on which - if any - of those theories seems most likely to hold water, though gaming history would suggest it'll probably end up being none of them, and someone'll eventually figure it out in a three hour long YouTube video a few years down the line.

One thing that does seem worth bearing in mind, however, is that ex-series stalwart David Gaider, the original creator of Thedas, recently revealed to Eurogamer that he had an "overall uber-plot" for the Dragon Age series in mind back in the early days, which eventually got written down in a secret document.

Is this mysterious conspiracy board maybe just a cheeky reference from BioWare to that, or fans' efforts to work out how Veilguard might fit into it? It seems possible.

Let us know hat you think below, and make sure to check out our array of handy guides for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which help you nail those pesky choices and get your hands on some nice loot.