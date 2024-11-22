Dragon Age: The Veilguard modders have added in Baldur's Gate 3's tattoos, so you can slap a reminder that its companions don't chuck you across a room as sexily as Lae'zel on your mug

Dragon Age: The Veilguard's a game about you and a group of different people - weirdo mates, if we're honest - doing a fantasy thing. Baldur's Gate 3 is a slightly different game about you and a group of different people - weirdo mates, if we're honest - doing a fantasy thing. And now, thanks to a modder, you can combine the two a bit by giving your Rook some facial ink.

Don't worry, this should be slightly less embarassing than the stuff DATV modders have been sticking on Solas' visage. After all, having some writing you only vaguely understand the meaning of scrawled across your forehead never goes wrong.

Anyway, modder ShadyKnight is the one that's taken on the task of porting across BG3's selection of tattoos, titling their creation 'Astarion Would Be Proud'.

"Just as it says on the tin, this mod replaces almost all of the default tattoos with BG3 tattoos," they wrote, "It's not 100% perfect yet, but I'm satisfied enough to post it." Cool.

Anyway, all your old favourites are here. Child's birthday party face paint chic. Scary neck scribbles. Chin stuff that makes it look like you've stylishly dribbled a bit. Three little birds on the cheek so you can pretend you're intimately familar with t*ts. There's also some clown makeup.

Whatever you pick, it's bound to serve as a strange reminder of all the strange stuff you've gotten up to in BG3. You'll be having a very deep, very nice conversation with one of Veilguard's array of generally slightly too nice party members, and then boom, you'll see the thing on your Rook's face and boom, be transported back to that time Astarion said something a bit too snarky for your liking mid-flirt or Lae'zel burned down the entire camp because fighting you made her a bit too horny.

In other Veilguard news, the game's third patch has recently arrived. It's a pretty small one, with some quality-of-life changes to stuff like photo mode and UI, and fixes for stuff like "an odd facial expression when Rook first meets Emmrich".

I'm kinda sad about that one, since it was probably dead funny.