Dragon Age: The Veilguard beat its launch day concurrent Steam player peak, while its modders have been busy declaring war on the colour purple

Dragon Age: The Veilguard's positive early momentum in terms of the amount of folks playing it via Steam carried nicely into the first weekend following its release, witn a peak of nearly 90,000 Rooks having descended on Thedas.

Veilguard had already posted a pretty impressive concurrent player high on release day, with 70,414 coming on down for a Thursday start to the adventures, according to SteamDB. That outdid BioWare's previous best of Mass Effect Legendary Edition with 59,817, and some of EA's recent single-player high marks, like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's all-time peak of 67,855.

Over the weekend, Veilguard bettered that early mark, as you'd expect due to lots of folks not being as busy as the majority of us are mid-week. 89,418 is the game's new all-time player peak for the game, again according to ">SteamDB, with that mark having been hit at around 8PM GMT yesterday - that's Sunday, November 3.

So, what's that mean? Well, Veilguard's now sitting fourth in Steam's top sellers list, and has surpassed the all-time player peak of Need For Speed Heat, one of the other EA big hitters to arrive on the platform in recent years. It currently sits a very solid ninth on the list of top EA-published titles on the platform sorted by all-time player peak, with the stuff ahead of it being the likes of the notoriously massive EA Sports FC/FIFA titles, along with a couple of online shooters in Apex Legends and Battlefield V, and The Sims 4.

A nice start for Dragon Age, and the early signs point to it having a good amount of modding interest to potentially help it maintain a decently-sized playerbase, even if BioWare's already ruled out doing any DLC. If you're wondering what the Veilguard modding community's been up to so far, the answer is a lot of creations aimed at things you'd expect early in a game's lifespan - performance improvement and reshading.

In terms of the latter, it looks like some folks have declared a bit of a war on the colour purple, with modder vktrfly's pretty popular 'Dark Fantasy LUT' literally stating that it "aims to remove the purple/magenta elements from the game and give it a darker look". Add in the likes of Aether's 'Toggle User Interface', which allows you to dismiss a lot of UI elements with one button press whenever it suits you, and it's looking pretty good for DA-playing magenta haters right now.

The other big thing modding-wise early on is character presets, with some being custom and others inspired by existing characters, like The Witcher 3's Yen.

If you're in need of a bit of helpful guidance in terms of building your Veilguard character, make sure to consult our guides to the best starting classes and factions to pick. We can also help you nail those pesky main story choices.