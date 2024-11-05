Mass Effect 5 might be BioWare's main focus now, but don't expect this year's "quieter" N7 Day to totally blow your socks off

Hey, Mass Effecters, that day every year when you put on your best Commander Shepard socks, show off that Garrus tattoo you got on your inner thigh for some reason, and look out for Mass Effecty things is almost here. However, if you're expecting a huge reveal about the series' next entry from this year's N7 Day, it seems you'll need to keep your expectations in check, due to Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Yep, while BioWare has said it's going full steam ahead focus-wise on Mass Effect 5 - or whatever it ends up being called - rather than doing any big DLC for Veilguard, it looks like getting the latter out of the door has understandably taken a lot of effort. Enough effort that the studio has downplayed whatever follow-up to last year's N7 Day ME5 tease that it's got planned.

"We hope everyone is enjoying their time in DragonAge: The Veilguard," BioWare tweeted, "It’s only a few days until N7 Day and this year will be quieter because of launch. Be sure to check back then for a little fun, though!"

Here's hoping that little bit of fun, whatever it might be, is enough to keep the world's huge supply of reaper-hunting lovebirds happy. To be fair, it's not like we haven't gotten enough Mass Effect chatter from BioWare recently, with the aforementioned confirmation that the next ME is now its priority coming not long after team lead Michael Gamble took to Twitter to share a few general details about what the game will be doing tone and art style-wise in order to maintain the series' classic feel.

As for Veilguard, BioWare also revealed late yesterday that it'll be getting its first patch later this week. While you'll have to wait until then for the full notes, the studio did say the update'll include "some bug fixes, minor balance changes, and some crash mitigations".

It was even nice enough to pre-announce a select few of these, revealing that it's rectified "an issue where some customizations were not applied to the Inquisitor correctly in one scene", a PC-specific problem with Nvidia DLSS options being "grayed-out" on a certain series of GPU, and "an issue that caused companion skill points to reset".

What are you hoping to see from BioWare this N7 Day? Let us know below, and if you've been getting your Dragon Age on, make sure to check out our array of handy Veilguard guides, which can help you nail those pesky choices and get your hands on some nice loot