Yep, Dragon Age: The Veilguard modders are definitely cooking now: they've covered Solas' bald bonce in big wet sloppy kisses and clown makeup

Over the past few days, the dam has peroperly broken on Dragon Age: The Veilguard modding, with folks finally starting to be able to do stuff that isn't just reshades or Rook presets. Anyway, we've now hit that blessed point where mods that're pretty funny are starting to arrive - such as one that covers the Dread Wolf himself in lipstick.

As we reported yesterday, a new tool has made it possible for Veilguard modders to start more easily doing stuff like add in their own custom textures, opening up the possibility for some slightly more advanced work, even if it's still very much early days yet.

So, naturally, modder Pinacoladamatata has woken up, looked in the mirror, and said sometjing like: 'Right, time to cover the head of everyone's favourite folically challenged (spoiler alert) Elven god in smooches, like he's just had to let his very overenthusistic grandma give him a goodbye head kiss before he leaves to go do a ritual'.

Enter 'Kisses for Solas', which does exactly what you'd expect, coating the head of your best weird dream convo buddy in snog marks that he hasn't chosen to wash off. Maybe he thinks they make intimidating war paint.

Anyway, this isn't the first mod that's done this to Solas, with Pinacoladamatata citing OfficiallyJewls' 'Kisses for the Dread Wolf (Solas)' for DA: Inqusition as a direct inspiration. That mod in turn was inspired by this bit of fanart, because of course it is (we here at VG247 don't judge).

Anyway, that's not the only Veilguard mod involving Solas Pinacoladamatata's recently put out. They've also done 'Have You Seen This Man- Inquisitor outfit recolor', which slaps Solas' kiss-covered face on The Inquisitor's weird pyjama-like clothes, rimmed by a meme-esque caption asking if anyone's seen him. Fashion.

Thankfully, other Dragon Age modders are up to less strange stuff, such as, er, covering Solas' face in clown makeup, as queenschadenfreude's 'Clown Solas 2 Veilguard Boogaloo' does. They even got permission from the author of the classic Inquisition mod that does the same thing.

So, all of those are a thing. If you've been playing through Veilguard and think everyone in it's just being too bloody nice, you should read this feature, as you'll probably agree with it.