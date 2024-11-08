Dragon Age: The Veilguard's first patch isn't just about dressing up like someone who bangs, ok, it's saved us all from unexpected NPC neck growth

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has now gotten its first patch, and while I'm sure you've seen the Mass Effect gear care package it adds to the game, you also need to look through the rest of the notes, because BioWare's saved us all from some very weird NPC behaviour.

You heard me, while you were thinking about dressing up like a medieval fantasy Commander Shepard who sleeps in whatever the Nomandy version of Milhouse's dad's racecar bed is, BioWare's done other important stuff. So step away from that new ME gear chest next to the Workshop that the patch adds - which can be accessed once you've completed Harding's 'The Singing Blade' quest - and come read this with me.

If you look through the patch notes, you'll find that one of its bullet points reads "NPC necks no longer grow unexpectedly". I dunno about you, but I'm kinda sad I've never seen this happen in-game, and also kinda glad it's gone. One minute, you're fighting your way through some ruins, and then the next, boom, you're bartering with a Veil Jumper that looks like a giraffe?

Anyway, that's not the only interesting fix you'll find alongside the few that BioWare pre-announced, as you should find that "Harding and Taash banter no longer repeats indefinitely", and for some reason the studio's specfied that the former "now has arrows in her quiver and is ready for battle". Nice one, Harding, you've apparently stopped showing up for work in no state to do the job.

Happy #N7Day! Make sure you download the latest patch for #DragonAge: The Veilguard - there's a gift waiting for you 💫



Instructions:

- After patching, you’ll find a chest next to the Workshop

- Chest appears after completing the Harding Mission “The Singing Blade”

— Dragon Age (@dragonage) November 7, 2024

BioWare says it's also "slowed down the speedy raven in Hossberg", "adjusted creepy corpse movement while they moved on/off-camera", and ensured that "the Dalish elf in the Unwanted Guests quest is now an actual elf". Birds, bodies, and bizarre wrong race moments, all sorted.

On a serious note, the developer's also made some balancing tweaks to certain fights and player skills, so you might want to be careful the first time you head into action post-patch.

Let us know if you saw any weird necks in Veilguard below, and make sure to check out our array of handy guides for it, which can help you create the best character build and get your hands on some nice loot.