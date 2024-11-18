Dragon Age: The Veilguard modding finally looks to be moving beyond purple deletion and ridiculously attractive Rooks, thanks to some experimental new tools

It's been a bit quiet on the Dragon Age: The Veilguard modding front so far, unless you've been in the market for works that make the game look a bit darker or save you some character creation time. However, it now looks like that's starting to change, with a bunch of new mods using a new tool to help them do stuff beyond that.

If you head onto the game's Nexus Mods page today, you'll find a number of works have begun to pop up which use an alpha version of the 'Frosty Mod Manager', which appears to be an early toolset which a group of modders from FrostyToolsuite Discord server have put together into order to facilitate some more in-depth modding of Veilguard.

So far, the tool looks to mainly be useful for stuff like switching up textures in the game, with those early examples of works made using it including modder LexTypeC swapping in Dragon Age Origins' font, Izzli having made some edits to clothing, and sajere1 using it to change Davrin's party assembling menu image for a snap where he's not screaming.

That said, it's also seemigly useful for some traditional removing of limits the game places on the player, with modder Tellah9 having gotten rid of the specialization limits for each class, and Yeulia having made it easy to max out your faction rep.

Padme4000's also used the tool to mute the little noises the dialogue wheel makes as you desperately search for something to day, before inevitably deciding on the sarky option.

Now, there is a hangup to all of this - using the Frosty Mod Manager looks to require you to enter an encryption key for the game. This is a very risky proposition modding-wise, as the manager's developers could potentially be in for legal trouble if they're seen to be provably distributing stuff that may allow folks to get around from EA/BioWare's software encryption, which is seemingly why the manager's GitHub page and a lot of the comments on these new mods discourage folks from asking modders to provide the key required directly.

So, it's well worth being aware that - as with all mods - you're using this tool at your own risk. If you want to be safe, it's definitely worth waiting to see if Veilguard modders develop tools that don't depend on stuff like this. There's no guarantee that'll happen, but we have recently seen it with the likes of tools that unlock features in Baldur's Gate 3's modding toolkit.

