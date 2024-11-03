Sorry, Dragon Age: The Veilguard fans, BioWare still has no plans for DLC, but it turns out that's actually great news for Mass Effect fans

Sorry to dash the hopes of you hoping for more from Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but no, BioWare still doesn't have any DLC plans for its latest RPG.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is coming up to its 10th anniversary this month, but when it launched a decade ago, it wasn't technically a complete experience. Some DLC later came out that was pretty essential for experiencing the game's entire story, a point that The Veilguard director Corrine Busche was very aware of when developing the sequel, leading to the decision to make the new RPG a "complete out-of-the-box package." Busche at the time of that comment did note that you should "never say never" when it comes to DLC for The Veilguard, and in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, creative director John Epler reiterated that there are currently no plans for downloadable expansions.

That'll obviously be welcome news to fans that do prefer it when you can just play a game without having to worry about picking up more DLC just to get the full experience, though I'm sure it'll also be a bit disappointing for those hoping there would be more (at the same time, it only just came out, I'm sure you've got plenty to do still). On the flipside, this is good news for fans of BioWare more broadly, and fans of Mass Effect more specifically, as Epler did also confirm that focus has completely shifted to the next entry in the sci-fi series, whatever that ends up being called.

We haven't really heard all that much about Mass Effect 5 just yet, there's only been a few teasers here and there, and with BioWare only now putting its full attention on the sequel, it's probably still a while away. It is N7 day next week, on November 7, a day that typically brings some kind of Mass Effect related announcement, though considering The Veilguard will literally only have been out for a week, I wouldn't expect too big of an announcement.