Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the next game in the BioWare series

BioWare has announced the next game in the Dragon Age series is Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

Announced today in a blog post, the subtitle derives from what appears to be a title given to Solas, one of the party members of Dragon Age: Inquisition who was also a romance option. Solas is an elven hedge mage, dissenter, and expert on the Fade. One of his powers is lucid dreaming which allows him to discern the history of areas where the Veil is thin. He can also manipulate rifts in the Veil.

Here's what the blog post from BioWare has to say about him:

"Solas, the Dread Wolf. Some say he might be an ancient elven god, but some say not. Others say a betrayer of his people…or a savior who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of your world. His motives are inscrutable and his methods sometimes questionable, earning him a reputation as something of a trickster deity—a player of dark and dangerous games."

BioWare said that if you’re new to Dragon Age, it doesn't matter whether you are familiar with Solas or not as he will "properly introduce himself when the time is right."

The studio said more information on the game would be given in due time, and it will talk more about the game later this year. A release window or hint of one was not provided, but the firm did say not to expect it this year.

Revealed as in development back in 2018, the phrase "the Dread Wolf rises" was teased at the time, but Solas wasn't mentioned by name, but he did appear in the teaser.

In the works since 2017, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been teased for ages by BioWare through small trailers and bits of concept art. It's said the game will take players to Tevinter where the events of Inquisition and Trespasser threaten to forever change Thedas, and that the originally planned multiplayer component has been scrapped, meaning it will stay a single-player experience like previous games in the series.