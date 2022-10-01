If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf codex entries touch upon dragons, the Necropolis, more

One codex indicates the series' spicy quarterly will make a return.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley
Published on

Bioware has shared codex entries from Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the upcoming fourth entry in the franchise.

The codex entries are included with an interview between two members of the game’s narrative team, Ryan Cormier and Sylvia Feketekuty who discuss the writing process for the next game in the series.

The Next Dragon Age Official Teaser Trailer - 2020 Game Awards

The first entry, Misconceptions about the Necropolis, comes from what appears to be a diary entry. The diary could indicate players will be heading to Nevarra, but Bioware doesn't specifically state whether this will indeed be the case.

A second codex discusses the personality of the dragon Vinsomer, while the third one comes from The Randy Dowager Quarterly - a publication that will be familiar to Dragon Age Inquisition players.

Codex entries like those above provide information to players without disrupting the flow of the game. They unlock with player progression “in-world” through items such as letters, books, and notes.

In the works since 2017 and announced in 2018, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been teased by BioWare through small trailers and bits of concept art.

It's said the game will take players to Tevinter where the events of Inquisition and Trespasser threaten to forever change Thedas, and that the originally planned multiplayer component has been scrapped, meaning it will stay a single-player experience like previous games in the series.

