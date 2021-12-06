If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
fantasy scenario

Bioware reiterates Dragon Age 4 is a single-player experience

Don't worry; Dragon Age 4 will be a single-player game in keeping with the series, not a live service nightmare.
Dom Peppiatt avatar
News by Dom Peppiatt Contributor
Published on

We've seen plenty of small teases about Dragon Age 4 over the past few years; whether it's in concept art reveals or in teases at award shows as far back as three years ago, BioWare hasn't been shy in showing off hints of its next RPG epic.

Now, on Dragon Age 4 day (those four Ds make it a December 4 celebration, apparently), BioWare has – once again – given us a slight insight into what to expect from the upcoming game.

Watch on YouTube

This year's annual Dragon Age post included a quick update about the game and its development: "Speaking of building new worlds and stories for you to explore, we want to let you all know that we're still hard at work on building the next single-player focused experience for Dragon Age. We're excited for next year when we can talk more about what we're working on."

It also came with two short stories; one about Grey Wardens, and one about necromancers, which is a nice way back into the world if you've forgotten the ins and outs of Dragon Age lore.

This isn't the first time we've heard about Dragon Age 4 being single-player, either. Earlier this year, we heard reports that BioWare would be scrapping the game's planned multiplayer component after the sucess of the single-player title Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the less-than-stellar performance of its own multiplayer title, Anthem.

In 2019, EA said it expects Dragon Age 4 to arrive in 2022 or after, which explains why we’ve seen very little of the game outside of video teases and concept art. Here's hoping – as we career ever closer to that year – that we'll hear something more from the game soon.

Would we be too eager to expect something at The Game Awards later this week? We'll see.

Tagged With

About the Author

Dom Peppiatt avatar

Dom Peppiatt

Contributor

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch