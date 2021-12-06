Bioware reiterates Dragon Age 4 is a single-player experience

We've seen plenty of small teases about Dragon Age 4 over the past few years; whether it's in concept art reveals or in teases at award shows as far back as three years ago, BioWare hasn't been shy in showing off hints of its next RPG epic.

Now, on Dragon Age 4 day (those four Ds make it a December 4 celebration, apparently), BioWare has – once again – given us a slight insight into what to expect from the upcoming game.

This year's annual Dragon Age post included a quick update about the game and its development: "Speaking of building new worlds and stories for you to explore, we want to let you all know that we're still hard at work on building the next single-player focused experience for Dragon Age. We're excited for next year when we can talk more about what we're working on."

It also came with two short stories; one about Grey Wardens, and one about necromancers, which is a nice way back into the world if you've forgotten the ins and outs of Dragon Age lore.

This isn't the first time we've heard about Dragon Age 4 being single-player, either. Earlier this year, we heard reports that BioWare would be scrapping the game's planned multiplayer component after the sucess of the single-player title Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the less-than-stellar performance of its own multiplayer title, Anthem.

In 2019, EA said it expects Dragon Age 4 to arrive in 2022 or after, which explains why we’ve seen very little of the game outside of video teases and concept art. Here's hoping – as we career ever closer to that year – that we'll hear something more from the game soon.

Would we be too eager to expect something at The Game Awards later this week? We'll see.