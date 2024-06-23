Dragon Age: The Veilguard might not be as cool a name as Dreadwolf, but BioWare says the change is because the game isn't all about Solas

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf's name change to The Veilguard came as a small surprise, but BioWare didn't do it just for the sake of it.

Look, no matter what you say, The Veilguard just isn't as cool a subtitle as Dreadwolf. The Veilguard sounds like a piece of DLC at best, but the decision has been made, so there's not much we can do about it now. But the decision wasn't just because of some marketing reason, or worse, an irrational hatred for wolves in text form or otherwise. Game Informer recently spoke with various team leads on The Veilguard, and asked each of them the reason behind the name change.

While talking about how the Dragon Age games are "reflections of the teams that make them," game director Corinne Busche explained that BioWare "quickly learned and realized that the absolute beating heart of this game are these authentic diverse companions. When we took a step back, as we always do, we always check our decisions and make sure that they still represent the game we're trying to build. It just felt like we needed a title that represented what this game was truly about."

Creative director John Epler also noted how the series has "always been about characters, not just the villains, but also your team, your companions, the other characters in the world," though did say that "Solas is still a central figure in it. He's still a significant character. But really, the focus shifts to the team. It's about the people you recruit. It's about stopping the end of the world with this group of specialists, these incredibly interesting and diverse characters that you recruit into your team. [We] realized Dreadwolf suggests a title focused on a specific individual, whereas The Veilguard, much like Inquisition, focuses more on the team."

Essentially, the team wanted the focus to be on your band of heroes, which is a reasonable reason to change the name of a game (even if, again, there maybe could have been something a bit less dull).

Alex got to go hands-on with The Veilguard while at Summer Game Fest, coming away from it excited for more. It doesn't have a release date just yet, but it is expected to release this fall on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.