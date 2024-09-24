Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets a fancy new boss-focused gameplay trailer at Sony's State of Play

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has just got a brand-new gameplay trailer at Sony's State of Play, featuring a tense boss fight against a big dragon, as well as some more cinematic peaks at the overall narrative.

In it, you can see a bit of magic in-action, some more voiced characters, and a peak of the antagonistic force at play in The Veilguard. Not only is there a blighted dragon, there are two! It all seems very Dragon Age, albeit with a vastly different action system then we saw years ago. You can see it yourself below!

The game, set to release on October 31, is set to be the biggest release from Bioware in some time. Previously, it hit a bit of a brick wall with Anthem, and has came a long way from the prestige earned from series such as the original Dragon Age games and Mass Effect. Can the team at Bioware recapture a bit of that magic? We won't have to wait long to find out.

