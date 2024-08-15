Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date seemingly leaks ahead of official reveal

The release date of Dragon Age: The Veilguard appears to have leaked online ahead of the official reveal scheduled for later today. If the date that’s appeared online is accurate, you may well want to cancel any plans you had to go out trick or treating.

Veilguard has, up until this point, only been pencilled in for Fall 2024. Naturally, this has prompted plenty of speculation as to the actual date, with EA financials having recently suggested that the game wouldn’t be arriving prior to October 1.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now, a short video, which appears to be an advertisement of some kind based on its very snappy runtime, has popped up online, citing the game’s release date as being October 31.

It features a montage of clips that appear to have come from the official Veilguard gameplay reveal Bioware released back in June, with the game’s protagonist and a host of companions making their way through Minrathous to confront Solas.

Bioware announced yesterday that the official reveal of the game’s release date was happening via a trailer on YouTube that’s set to go live at 5PM BST/12PM ET/ 9AM PT today, August 15. As of writing, it appears the studio is sticking to that plan, with the release date trailer still scheduled up for that time.

You’ll be able to watch that official reveal above when it goes live.

Alongside that reveal’s announcement, Bioware also shared a wider release roadmap, with “high-level warrior combat gameplay” and a “companions week” timetabled in for the weeks beginning August 19 and August 26 respectively. Following those, the devs will be hosting a Q&A session with fans via the official Discord server on August 30.

Are you excited to dig into Dragon Age: The Veilguard once it arrives, even if it’s just to see whether the game does feature the genitalia Bioware’s previously been coy about? Let us know below, and make sure to check out our hands-on preview of the game.