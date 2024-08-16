Dragon Age: The Veilguard's array of special editions revealed, and one includes a light-up dagger that definitely isn't a toy, but not the actual game

Get ready to spend a while staring at the cash you’d been planning to spent on a Halloween costume this year with mixed emotions, as Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s array of special and collectors’ editions have now been revealed. Yep, you can now start grappling with the decision as to which version you buy.

As Bioware confirmed yesterday with a reveal, Veilguard is set to release on October 31, meaning you do have a bit of time to consider whether you need a light-up dagger in your life. Yes, there’s a light-up dagger with one of the editions.

As detailed in a blog post that features more tat than your average home, the standard edition of the game - that’s the one with no frills - costs $69.99/£69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and $59.99/£49.99 on PC. If you pre-order that or the more expensive deluxe edition, you’ll get a cosmetic Blood Dragon armour set.

What extra bits come with the deluxe edition, which’ll set you back either $89.99/£89.99 on console, or $79.99/£69.99 on PC? Well, there are (breathes in) three Rook armour sets, six Rook weapons, seven companion armour sets, and seven companion weapons.

But - in the words of a certain salesman - wait, there’s more. Enter the “Rook’s Coffer” edition, which comes with a map of Thedas, a deck of cards, a print of some companions, a potion flask model, and a dice that the post says is enchanted. Oh and there’s a model of a Lyrium Dagger that looks light it lights up in similar fashion to the Star Wars lightsabers we all had as kids. Phwoar! Seriously though, EA/Bioware insists it’s a “decorative replica, not a toy”. Awww.

Rise as Rook and unite the Veilguard. Rook’s Coffer includes both Rook’s personal effect and beautiful artwork.

What that version, which costs $150/£117.98 doesn’t come with though, is the actual game. Neither does the “Vyrantium Pack”, which you’ll have to check the availability of in case you can’t get it in your region and comes with a game-free steelbook case, a metal print, a notebook, and a collector’s outer box to keep all of that in.

Oh, and there’s an artbook for the game, which also doesn’t come with the game, and boasts three editions of it’s own - standard for $49.99, deluxe for $99.99, and a Bioware gear exclusive edition for $55.00.

Are you excited into dig into Dragon Age: The Veilguard once it arrives, and which of these editions do you think you’ll be plumping for? Let us know below!