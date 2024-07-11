Dragon Age: The Veilguard does contain some nudity, but Bioware's staying purposefully mum about manhoods

Stop what you're doing, I need your full attention here. It's been confirmed that Dragon Age: The Veilguard does actually feature some nudity. However, Bioware won't tell anyone whether that includes genitalia - you know, those willies and flowers you learned about at school.

The revelation that there is are at least some partially in the buff bodies in the game comes via Game Informer, which has helpfully confirmed the presence of boobs in the character creator, in what sounds like a recipe for thousands to Twitch clips of streamers feigining mild embarassment like they're an eleven year old who's having to hold hands with someone who doesn't have the same bits they do.

However, despite the seismic revelation, Bioware wouldn't offer a straight answer when asked if the game also includes bottom half nudity, instead saying that this is something it'd like players to discover for themselves, in what might be the weirdest tease to help get people curious about a video game that's ever been pulled.

All we've got to go on is game director Corrine Busche declaring "this is a mature RPG", I assume in the same slightly sniggery tone most people refer to the signed copy of Fifty Shades of Grey that's displayed unnervingly prominemtly on their mum's bookcase.

While Bioware's got a history of going the 'oop, we're just going to deliberately shoot this scene from behind a conveniently-placed wall', or 'we're going to use clothes or shadows to make sure you don't quite get to see Commander Shepard's space balls' route for it's 'We'll bang, ok?' moments, the likes of Baldur's Gate 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 have made offering your audience some birthday suit fun feel a bit less taboo or dangerous backlash-wise than it might have been in the past.

Are you despreate to see some wangs and hoohas when you boot up Dragon Age: The Veilguard? Let us know below, and make sure to check out our hands-on preview of the game.