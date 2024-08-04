Hoping for the slim chance that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is out next month? You shouldn't, as EA suggests it's out October the earliest

You shouldn't be getting your hopes up over Dragon Age: The Veilguard releasing before October, because EA says that's the soonest it will be out.

It's been 10 years since BioWare last put out a Dragon Age game, that particular title being Inquisition, with fans eagerly awaiting a sequel, with only the poorly received Mass Effect@ Andromeda, and the even worse received Anthem to fill the gaps in the meantime for those that'll play anything the developer makes. Dragon Age 4, then later titled Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, and more recently retitled to The Veilguard, was at the very least revealed in 2018. But that still begs the question: when the hell is it coming out? It's supposedly out sometime in "fall" according to BioWare, which just about covers the end of September, but as spotted by Eurogamer, it appears that the game won't be out before October 1.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This comes from EA itself, with the publisher now listing the upcoming sequel RPG as set to launch in its third financial quarter. For context, EA's first financial quarter of the year ended June 30, with its second ending September 30. Essentially, you can probably expect it out sometime between October and November, assuming there isn't any kind of delay (which wouldn't be all that surprising in this day and age). That isn't a precise release date, obviously, but it's better than nothing, right? Plus, it won't be all that long until you'll know exactly when it's releasing anyway.

Following the game's panel at San Diego Comic-Con recently, a blog post was released where The Dragon Age Community Team shared that they'll "have more to share next month – including a new roadmap, more looks at the game, and our official release date." That was posted at the end of July, so "next month" is August, the month we're currently in, meaning you're weeks out from a release date. I'm sure you can wait just that little bit longer!