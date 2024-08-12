Despite the 10 year wait, BioWare says Dragon Age: The Veilguard was always going to 'pay off' Inquisition's ending

With such a long gap between Dragon Age: Inquisition and Veilguard, there was always the worry the two might be unrelated, but BioWare was always sure they would be.

It's been a bit of a weird 10 years for BioWare. Following the strong reception of Dragon Age: Inquisition, it's only managed to put out two games, the critically lukewarm Mass Effect: Andromeda, and the even-worse rated Anthem. That second one is likely more the fault of a top-down push for live-service games, considering how much of a push there was for them in the late 2010s. And now, sometime this year, the beloved developer is finally releasing a new Dragon Age game, The Veilguard. So it's pretty understandable if you as a fan are a bit worried about it, particularly as to whether or not the sequel would pick up where Inquisition and its DLC left off.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Thankfully, in an interview with Edge Magazine (via GamesRadar), director John Epler made it clear that The Veilguard was always going to continue the story Inquisition setup. "The world exists as it does because of Solas," Epler said. "He shaped the world because of the kind of character he was. That's, to me, what makes Dragon Age so interesting. Everything can tie back to a person who to some degree thought they were doing the right thing."

In fact, Solas is so important to Thedas' future, Epler says that the next Dragon Age game after Inquisition was always going to be about the character. "We set that up at the end of Trespasser. There was no world where we were ever going to say, 'And now let's go to something completely different'. We wanted to pay off that promise."

There you have it, nothing to worry about! You also don't have to worry about BioWare repeating its mistakes with Anthem by adding in multiplayer, as it's already decided against it for The Veilguard. Now if only we could get a release date… at least we know it'll be coming by October at the earliest.