Don't worry, Dragon Age fans, The Veilguard will be a "complete out-of-the-box package" meaning no post-release DLC that finishes the story

It's sounding like Dragon Age: The Veilguard is going to be the complete package, as its director has said there aren't any plans for DLC expansions.

There are many things that in the years since gaming has moved to be more internet focused that are generally quite annoying, but I think even now, DLC is one of the highest ranking. What do you mean I have to spend even more money just to play some more story? Alright, let's ignore for the second that I did exactly that with Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind (and how I also would have bought a Final Mix version of the game, which was also a ridiculous thing for Square Enix to do back in the day), because it's still a bit of a wet fart when DLC completes a game.

That's what happened back in the day with Inquisition's Trespasser expansion, but in a recent interview with YouTuber MrMattyPlays, The Veilguard director Corrine Busche has assured fans that the upcoming sequel won't have any DLC like that and that it will be "complete out-of-the-box package". Busche explained how she's a big fan of the Trespasser expansion, but also noted that it was "so essential to the Dragon Age: Inquisition story, it arguably should have been part of the base game."

In turn, this became a critique that BioWare took to heart, and wanted to avoid with The Veilguard. "We really wanted to make it the most complete out-of-the-box package we possibly could, from a player experience, the narrative, and everything else. That's entirely our focus right now."

That isn't to say there won't be any kind of DLC, as Busche did say it's "hard to say what the future hold, but I will say that we had discussions about 'should this game end after Act One?' And the answer was an emphatic no - we needed to tell the whole story of The Veilguard." Further than that, she also note that the series has a "rich tapestry of lore and concepts and people and places" that could be great for a DLC, "so never say never."

Our own Alex recently got to go hands-on with Dragon Age: The Veilguard, coming away from it very positive, saying "the entire game is just giving more than I expected."