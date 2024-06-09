Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets stunning new trailer at the Xbox Showcase

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has just popped up with a new trailer at the Xbox Showcase, giving us our first ever look at Bioware's next big release. This also came with a release target, with the game set to launch in this fall.

Being shown off in LA as part of Summer Game Fest 2024, this is the first real showcase of the game since its reveal a few years ago. Aside from scarce info drops and the recent name-change, there's been little info to pick through until today.

It's obviously been a while since we've seen anything from Dragon Age in general! Bioware has been otherwise busy with other projects since the release of Dragon Age: Inquisition in 2014, moving onto Anthem before hunkering down and working on new games in the Dragon Age and Mass Effect franchises. Here's hoping this new entry meets unavoidable lofty expectations!

The reveal trailer featured a mix of gameplay and cinematics, and some of the party members should be familiar to Dragon Age fans.

