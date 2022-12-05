Dragon Age: Dreadwolf gets another brief but pretty teaser trailer

There's a new, quite short teaser for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, though fans of the series might be happy to hear a familiar voice.

Dragon Age Day has typically been a fan event, but yesterday's (December 4) version of the annual celebration had a little something extra: a teaser trailer that also happens to be an in-game cinematic from Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. A welcome addition to a fan-led event that also aimed to (and succeeded in!) raise $15,000 for the Trans Empowerment Project through Tiltify.

In terms of what the trailer offered, it was a 2D, incredibly pretty cutscene showing none other than Solas, the Dreadwolf himself, with narration from fan-favourite companion Varric Tethras. It's almost definitely meant to be some kind of setup for the story of the game, presumably from quite early on in the game. Essentially, it's just covering how Solas isn't just a companion character in Dragon Age: Inquisition, but an elven god who caused a bit of trouble.

A blog post from the Dreadwolf team about Dragon Age Day also reminded fans of Dragon Age: Absolution, which is coming to Netflix in just a few days time, and shared a few character posters ahead of the show's arrival. BioWare also shared a new short story set within the world of Dragon Age, so if you fancy a light bit of reading, As We Fly is available to read right now.

Unfortunately for Dragon Age fans, there still isn't that much information to learn about when it comes to Dreadwolf. The fourth game in the series was revealed back in 2018, but didn't receive a proper title until this June. Some codex entries were also shared back in October, so there is a little bit of worldbuilding to be gleaned, but we'll have to wait just a little bit longer for anything bigger.