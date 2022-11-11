Dragon Age: Absolution will debut on Netflix December 9, check out the new trailer

The Netflix series Dragon Age: Absolution will debut on the streaming series December 9.

The series tells a new story set in Tevinter and features an ensemble of new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore. It includes elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons, and other special surprises.

Dragon Age: Absolution | Official Trailer | Netflix

The latest trailer for the six-episode series focuses on Miriam, who must set aside her feelings to complete her mission; however, it could be in jeopardy should the trauma looming over her past catch up with her.

Set in the world of BioWare’s video game franchise, the show was built in close collaboration with BioWare’s creative team which included head writers, and lead creative directors.

Dragon Age: Absolution is executive produced by Mairghread Scott (Guardians of the Galaxy TV Series, Transformers Prime, various comics) who also serves as head writer and showrunner. Red Dog Culture House (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) is in charge of animation.

It stars Kimberly Brooks, Matt Mercer, Ashly Burch, Sumalee Montano, Phil LaMarr, Keston John, Josh Keaton, Zehra Fazal, and more.

Since the debut of Dragon Age: Origins in 2009, the award-winning video game franchise has produced two additional games, four spin-off games, six novels, a tabletop game, numerous comics, toys, an anime film, and two web-based series.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the fourth entry in the franchise, is currently in the works. Development started in 2015 before the project was scrapped in 2017 after the studio decided against adding multiplayer. After a complete reboot, in 2018, BioWare announced the game had entered development.