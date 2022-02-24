Dragon Age 4 loses its executive producer as it enters the "middle of production"

BioWare has provided a small update on the development status of Dragon Age 4.

According to a post from the studio's general manager Gary McKay, the game is currently "right in the middle of production" with the team now focused on building out its vision for Dragon Age 4.

McKay states the blueprint for the game was completed last year, and now the team is focused on creating environments, characters, gameplay, impactful writing, emotional cinematics, and much more.

Also noted in the development update was the departure of the game's executive producer Christian Dailey, who had been with the studio since 2018. Dailey became the game's executive producer after the departure of Mark Darrah in 2020. McKay notes that there is still a "strong leadership team" of industry and Dragon Age veterans "in place to carry the team through production and beyond."

Last week a report surfaced stating development on the game was going well, and it was on track to release in about 18 months which would put it's release somewhere between mid to late 2023.

Development on Dragon Age 4 started in 2015 and the game was first anounced in 2017. The original plan was to push for monetization through extra content, similar to EA's multiplayer titles. The game has since been rebooted internally, and the planned multiplayer scrapped for a return to the franchise's usual single-player component.

In 2019, EA said it expected Dragon Age 4 to arrive in 2022 or sometime after, which explains why we’ve seen very little of the game outside of video teases and concept art.