Sonic the Hedgehog 3's Shadow has some sick kicks in first look at the series' edgiest character

It might barely be a look at all, but we've still received our first look at Sonic the Hedgehog 3's Shadow the Hedgehog.

Well, if we're being technical, this is sort of our second look at him, as we did see him in a post credits scene at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. But, in this new shot of the black and red edge-hog, as shared by the film's director Jeff Fowler on his personal Twitter, we do get a look at Shadow's signature kicks. You can even spot one of the boosters on the base of his shoes that let him keep up to speed with the likes of Sonic. And a look at the clapper board seen in the image also shows the film's logo, which just so happens to resemble the classic Sonic Adventure 2 logo.

Off and RUNNING.#SonicMovie3

Only in theatres December 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/k8gpbV67Nq — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) November 29, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is currently slated to release December 20, 2024, though due to the SAG-AFTRA strike it so far hasn't filmed with any actors yet. Some filming minus any SAG actors was started back in September, but there's no word on when filming is set to resume. Ben Schwartz, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, and Idris Elba are set to return as Sonic, Miles, and Knuckles respectively, alongside James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski. There's still no word on who might be playing Shadow himself, though, so we'll have to wait for an official confirmation there.

Of course, this isn't the only live action Sonic project to look forward to. A Knuckles series is also in development for Paramount+, again bringing back Elba as the titular echidna. The show is set between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and 3, and it sees Knuckles training the slightly useless Wade Whipple "as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior." No word on when that series is set to arrive, but Fowler is also serving as director. Considering the show is set before the third film, presumably it'll see a release before December next year.

In the meantime, if you need your fill of Sonic, you could always try out the pretty alright Sonic Superstars.