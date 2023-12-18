GTA super sleuths think they might have spotted GTA 6's map hidden away in its official artwork

GTA 6’s first trailer has been the subject of a lot of amateur detective work since it dropped, but the eagle-eyed GTA community has now moved on to the game’s initial promo art, which they think might contain a sneaky first look at its map.

Yup, it turns out our Herculean efforts to glean absolutely everything from GTA 6 promo images might not have been barking up the wrong tree. That is, if the blurry thing fans have spotted lurking behind the game’s protagonists and their muscle car actually turns out to be what it vaguely looks like.

As spotted by Redditor InevitableLibrary387 in a grab of the full reveal artwork from Rockstar’s website (thanks, IGN), in the bottom right hand corner of the image and attached to the side of a building is what looks like it could conceivably be a map of Leonida. Or, at least that’s what members of the GTA community seem to think, with InevitableLibrary387 saying: “Please tell me [I'm] not the only one who sees it, Vice beach on the right, a city in the middle, and scattered islands around it.”

As to whether what it potentially shows might be the game’s entire map, or just a section of it, no one on Reddit is quite sure. Though plenty of them have had a go at getting a better look at the area of the image in question by applying different effects and filters to it.

One such fan, Twitter user NikTek, went a step further than just using colour correction to mess about with fifty shades of purple, deciding to have a go at upscaling the section and comparing its contents to a map created by those who really went deep on GTA 6’s 2022 leaks.

There is a lot of speculation that the official GTA 6 Artwork has the official map within it.



So I decided to take the matter in my own hands



Here's a direct view and color correction to make the supposed map more visible and a comparison between the mapping project that was… pic.twitter.com/1Tda8rCGf1 — NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) December 16, 2023

The result is something that still seems about as clear as mud, but will no doubt have people squinting at their screens until Rockstar decides to launch more info into our little faces.

Let us know whether you think this is an incredible spot or just wishful thinking and if you’re craving more GTA 6, make sure to check out all of our in-depth coverage of the trailer. Also, just because we can, here it is with added farts.