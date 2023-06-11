If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Watch the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct live stream here

Not-E3 continues with a new showcase from Microsoft.

Microsoft
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Microsoft has confirmed that it’ll be live-streaming the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct back-to-back on June 11. That's today!

The Xbox Games Showcase promises to give us a good look at new games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, various partners, and titles coming to Game Pass. Following the stream, viewers will get to dive straight into the Starfield Direct, which will hopefully give us a much more in-depth look at the space-faring RPG.

We’ve little clue as to what might get shown off, but we’re sure that we can anticipate some exciting reveals, and plenty of first-party trailers with in-game or in-game engine footage. And wouldn’t a brief glimpse at the future of Fable be nice?

If you’re planning on tuning in for the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct, you can catch the show via the YouTube embed above. And here’s what time you need to ready up for!

  • 6PM BST
  • 6PM CEST
  • 1PM ET
  • 10AM PT

Alternatively, you can catch the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct over on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

