The Crew Motorfest will see you driving around a beautiful Hawaiian island in closed beta soon

Your next motor paradise is available for testing.

Ubisoft
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
As promised, The Crew Motorfest has made an appearance at today’s Ubisoft Forward showcase, finally dishing out a closed beta date for the racing game. Those eager to cut about the Hawaiian landscape of O’ahu via car, boat, or plane will be able to play The Crew Motorfest in a closed beta on July 21-23.

A brand-new chapter for The Crew franchise, Motorfest follows up to 2018’s The Crew 2 and shares the same setting as one of our own Jim Trinca’s favourite games for cutting about in an Audi Quattro, Test Drive Unlimited 2. So, if you had a great time with that back in 2006, or its 2011 sequel, The Crew Motorfest might be your latest fixation!

Players of The Crew Motorfest won’t be forced to embark across the island of O’ahu alone, either. After all, the clue is in the name; you’ll be able to embrace car culture and race through rainforests with a crew of friends. Whenever you tire of racing, you can slow things down with a peaceful drive along the beach, or a road-trip through the mountains.

If you're interested in signing up for the The Crew Motorfest closed beta, head over to the registration page and get signed up! The closed beta will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X on July 21-23, so keep an eye on your emails after registering.

