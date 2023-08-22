The Crew Motorfest still looks like the Forza Horizon we have at home

Ubisoft's other big game showcase at Opening Night Live 2023 is The Crew Motorfest, the follow-up to The Crew 2. Motorfest was announced earlier this year as a standalone game with new, authored races. We got a new trailer that revealed a free trail for those who want to try it out early.

Welcome to Motorfest!#TheCrewMotorfest => September 14th — The Crew Motorfest (@TheCrewGame) August 22, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Rather than let you explore the continental United States, Motorfest is instead limited to the Hawaiian island of Oahu, a sort of Forza Horizon in Hawaii. And yes, if you're already tired of the comparisons to Playground Games' racing series, today's trailer won't make it any easier.

There's definitely a similar emphasis on car culture here, with gameplay being accessible rather than realistic-leaning. What sets it apart, however, is that The Crew 2 players will be able to bring their car collection to Motorfest.

This new trailer presents a lot of shots of various landscapes being raced across by various cars, all going fast I can assure you. Joeks aside, the game looks ace for those of you out there who just can't get enough of some fast-paced racing action. The game looks good, and The Crew always felt good to play, so something to keep an eye out for at least.

If you're keen to check it out yourself, you can try a five-hour free trail in Septemebr ahead of the game's full release. The Crew Motorfest is out September 14 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game hosted a couple of closed beta sessions last month.