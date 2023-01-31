The Crew: Motorfest takes you to the Hawaiian island of Oahu

The next installment in Ubisoft's racing franchise has been announced. It's titled The Crew: Motorfest.

Developed by Ubisoft Ivory Tower, the game promises tailor-made races, themed events, and plenty of challenges.

Join a one-of-a-kind festival and the best experiences car culture has to offer in a Hawaiian open world.

Set on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, you will race through the streets of Honolulu, drive down ashy volcano slopes, explore the rainforest, tackle curvy mountain roads, aven even take to the beach.

You can explore the entire island in one of hundereds of vehicles, alone or with others.

You can expect more details about the full Motorfest program in the coming months, but until then, you may be able to try the game out early through the Insider Program, starting tomorrow, on February 1.

This closed test, split into different phases, will help the Ivory Tower team gather feedback to ensure an optimal player experience at release and beyond.

The first phase of the Insider Program will be limited to PC, but during the final phases, the closed test will open up to consoles. Register for the Insider Progam here for your chance to try the game out early.

The Crew: Motorfest is out this year on PC, Luna, PlayStation, and Xbox.