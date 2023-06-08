Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 4 is looking like one of its biggest

Call of Duty made an appearance at the Summer Game Fest showcase, but not to debut the officially confirmed "premium" Call of Duty release for 2023, which is rumoured to be in development at Sledgehammer Games as a direct sequel to last year's game.

Instead, we got our first look at gameplay from the upcoming Season 4 for Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone (Activision has seemingly dropped the "2"). The new season arrives June 14 on all platforms.

Season 4 has maybe one of the game's largest content drops on day one. It all starts with the new Vondel map, which will be available in Resurgence, DMZ, and the Lockdown limited-time-mode in Warzone at launch. Vondel will arrive for standard battle royale with the mid-season update.

Set your coordinates for Vondel - a brand-new mid-sized map coming to Call of Duty #Warzone Season 04 on June 14 📍



Available for Resurgence and DMZ, at launch and Battle Royale in-season🎮 pic.twitter.com/JeUQwhjyVq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 8, 2023

The map is also exciting for multiplayer fans, because many of the new competitive multiplayer maps are essentially different areas of Vondel. At launch, you'll find two Gunfight maps, two Battle Maps, and two 6v6 maps. More maps are teased for the mid-season update.

Both Warzone, and Modern Warfare multiplayer kick off new ranked seasons. Later into the season, you can expect the return of Traditional Battle Royale in Vondel. As for new features, Warzone is getting a new amphibious vehicle, a new Field Upgrade, and more.

It's not yet clear when Activision will officially reveal this year's premium Call of Duty, but the publisher has been unveiling new games later and later into the year than we're used to.