Here's your first look at the Lara Croft Operator Bundle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Activision has anounced that Lara Croft, the iconic adventurer from the Tomb Raider series, will be joining the battle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.

It's believed Lara's "look" in the game is how the adventurer will appear in the Tomb Raider reboot. Since Crystal Dynamics hasn't provided the public with a look at Lara, we're just guessing her Call of Duty Operator model will be similar in the reboot.

Get Pink with the Nicki Minaj Operator bundle now available in the Call of Duty Store.

Lara arrives as a Store Bundle Operator in Season 05 Reloaded in the Tracer Pack: Tomb Raider Bundle for 2,400 COD Points. Set to be available on September 9, the bundle will available for a limited time and include three weapon blueprints based on some of Lara's most iconic weapons from the Tomb Raider series such as her dual pistols.

The blueprints you get are for a version of the melee weapon, the Ice Axe, one for the Mythic Defender SMG, and another for her signature Mach-5 dual pistols which will also be used in her Play for Sport Finishing Move.

The Bundle also comes with the Tomb Buggy Vehicle Skin for the Chop Top, a Loading Screen, a Sticker, and an Emblem.

In addition to the Lara Croft Operator Bundle, Season 5 Reloaded also introduces a new multiplayer map, a new Warzone Resurgence map, and a new game mode.

The new multiplayer map for Warzone Resurgence is called Fort Resurgence, and it is set in the Al Bagra Fortress in southern Al Mazrah. The new multiplayer map, focused on fast-paced combat, is called DRC — Zone 1, and the new game mode is called Gunfight Snipers for sharpshooting duos. The usual Gunfight locales are in play for this mode variant.

Season 05 Reloaded in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone launches on August 30.

As far as the next game in the Tomb Raider series is concerned, Crystal Dynamics said when it announced a reboot was in the works, that the game would unify the timelines, and take place after the established adventures of the past.

Still in early stages of development, a release window hasn't been shared by neither Crystal Dynamics nor its publisher, Amazon Games.