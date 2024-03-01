Is Warzone Mobile’s cross-progression the thing Warzone needs to be relevant again?

After about a year in limited testing, Activision has finally announced a public release date for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. The mobile off-shoot arrives March 21 worldwide, on iOS and Android.

The main focus of the game, of course, is bringing the battle royale experience of PC and consoles to mobile. That said, Warzone Mobile surprisingly also includes a host of classic multiplayer maps and modes.

As revealed in an announcement blog post, the big news here is that Warzone Mobile supports shared progression with Modern Warfare 3, as well as Warzone on PC and consoles. While we’ve known about the feature since the game’s initial reveal, it’s only now that we understand the extent to which all three games are linked.

Player level (rank), weapon level/unlocks, and most store bundles will be shared across all three. Thanks to that shared progression, you’ll be able to earn XP and unlocks in one game, and seamlessly use them in the others - just like you can today with MW3 and Warzone.

Your Activision ID is what links everything together, which also extends to your cross-platform friends list, chats and so on. Interestingly, all games also use the same battle pass, meaning battle pass progression is likewise shared.

Pretty much the maps you know from the full-fat game. | Image credit: Activision

In terms of content, Warzone Mobile launches with Verdansk - supporting 120 players battle royale, as well as Rebirth Island with 48-player Resurgence. The other interesting revelation in the announcement is that traditional multiplayer will also be part of the package.

You can expect several multiplayer maps such as Shipment and Shoot House. Available modes include Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Search and Destroy - even Hardcore variants will be there.

Warzone Mobile supports controllers, alongside standard touch screen controls. Activision said you can expect a wide range of customisation options for both input methods. You’ll be able to make tweaks to the visuals, too.

If it feels like it’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about Warzone Mobile, it’s because the game was pushed back to this year fairly late into last year. Now that we have a release date, Activision said we can expect more details to come in the coming weeks.