Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile delayed to 2024

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been delayed to 2024, Activision announced at Call of Duty Next.

Originally slated to release in fall 2023 for Android and iOS, the mobile game is now targeting a spring 2024 release.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile - Welcome Back to Rebirth Island

“We have a few more things we want to polish up before we release around the world in spring of 2024,” said co-studio head Chris Plummer (thanks, Charlie Intel).

Upon release, players can expect the maps Verdansk and Rebirth Island at launch, various multiplayer modes, up to 120 player count matches, shared progression, and more.

Announed during Call of Duty Next 2022, the game, previously known as Project Aurora, the mobile game went into limited release last year after a Closed Alpha. During the Limited Release period, key features coming to the game are accessible and many pieces of content, features, modes, and more will be partially completed and continually updated as the team continues development in the lead-up to its worldwide launch.

You can pre-register for the game ahead of its release through Google Play and the App Store.