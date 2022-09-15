If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
the next CODs

Watch Call of Duty: Next here today for our first look at Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer

We'll get to see and learn a lot more about Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0, and even Warzone: Mobile today at Call of Duty: Next.
Call of Duty fans have a big show to look forward to today in Call of Duty: Next, a catch-all event that promises to bring us a tonne of new Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer details, show off gameplay for the first time, discuss what's going on with Warzone 2.0, and even share a thing or two about Warzone: Mobile.

The format of today's showcase will be similar to the Modern Warfare 2019 reveal event. Following the developer-lead presentations, over 150 streamers and content creators will be jumping in to play the beta ahead of its launch on Friday.

You'll be able to go directly to their channels to watch each of their perspectives, or keep it to the main stream, which will be jumping between the different perspectives and offering commentary on the action as it plays out.

In short, expect a whole lot of Modern Warfare 2 gameplay, new details on the next Warzone, and some Warzone: Mobile intel all in one show.

The show kicks off at 9:30am PT, 12:30pm ET, 5:30pm BST, 6:30pm CEST. You'll be able to watch on Call of Duty's official Twitch and YouTube channels - we've embedded the Twitch player below.

